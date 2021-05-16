Howard Capital Management Group LLC Invests $22.65 Million in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Howard Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,249 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,646,000. Costco Wholesale makes up approximately 2.4% of Howard Capital Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 6,039 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $384.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $367.28 and a 200-day moving average of $362.10. The stock has a market cap of $170.12 billion, a PE ratio of 39.47, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $293.84 and a 52-week high of $393.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.31). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.50%. The business had revenue of $44.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

COST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.92.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,437,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,215,748.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.06, for a total value of $829,693.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,509,384.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

