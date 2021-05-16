Mizuho Lowers MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $265.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $320.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

MDB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Argus upgraded MongoDB from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $406.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on MongoDB from $439.00 to $415.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised MongoDB from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on MongoDB from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a neutral rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $379.69.

MDB stock opened at $261.19 on Thursday. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $186.27 and a 1-year high of $428.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $288.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $321.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 0.84.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. MongoDB’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Bull sold 405 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.29, for a total value of $114,732.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 350,720 shares of company stock worth $102,456,718. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,556,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,084,000 after acquiring an additional 360,503 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in MongoDB by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,105,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,954,000 after acquiring an additional 554,855 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $315,895,000. Finally, Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth $289,179,000. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

