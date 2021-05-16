Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Issues Earnings Results

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.
Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.85.
About Great Elm Group
