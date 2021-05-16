Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) Issues Earnings Results

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.19), Zacks reports. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%.

Shares of GEG stock opened at $2.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $53.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.54. Great Elm Group has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $4.85.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

