BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $106 million-$115 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $105.65 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLFS. Stephens increased their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded BioLife Solutions from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.30. BioLife Solutions has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). BioLife Solutions had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 12.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew G. Hinson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total value of $114,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,961 shares in the company, valued at $774,608.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $34,069.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,905,597.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 269,361 shares of company stock worth $9,877,358. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

Featured Story: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.