VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

VerifyMe (NASDAQ:VRME) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. VerifyMe had a negative net margin of 1,561.23% and a negative return on equity of 142.80%.
Shares of VRME stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. VerifyMe has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $6.75. The stock has a market cap of $24.34 million and a PE ratio of -3.09. The company has a current ratio of 25.25, a quick ratio of 25.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.04.
VerifyMe Company Profile
