Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by Weatherly Asset Management L. P.

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 22.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 199.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,087,000 after purchasing an additional 59,096 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Albemarle by 233.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,045,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 385,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $234,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock worth $2,818,196. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Albemarle stock opened at $163.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $59.42 and a twelve month high of $188.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.03 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.83%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.