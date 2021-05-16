IFM Investors Pty Ltd Purchases 8,822 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,822 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $806,508,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,457,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,427,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760,947 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,923,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $93.35 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.09 and its 200 day moving average is $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 4.12.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Argus upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.64.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total value of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120 and sold 87,253 shares worth $8,163,413. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.