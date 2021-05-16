IFM Investors Pty Ltd Buys 861 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $6,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 961 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHW opened at $286.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $76.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.09. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $178.66 and a one year high of $293.05.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sherwin-Williams declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 17th that permits the company to repurchase 15,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

In other The Sherwin-Williams news, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 1,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.87, for a total transaction of $1,228,687.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total transaction of $1,351,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,743,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,466 shares of company stock worth $25,811,540 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

SHW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $292.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $255.00 to $268.67 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.83.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

