Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) Given New $38.00 Price Target at CIBC

Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sleep Country Canada from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of Sleep Country Canada stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. Sleep Country Canada has a 1 year low of $21.37 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.72.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

