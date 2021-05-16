Morgan Stanley Raises Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Price Target to $33.00

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays upped their price target on Summit Materials from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.50.

NYSE SUM opened at $34.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.37. Summit Materials has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a 200 day moving average of $24.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The construction company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $398.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.77 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. Summit Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Summit Materials will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,379.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,614,000 after purchasing an additional 122,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Summit Materials by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,030,112 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $161,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,467 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Summit Materials in the first quarter worth approximately $120,193,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,782,000 after acquiring an additional 29,708 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Summit Materials by 1.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

