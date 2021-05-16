Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE:CWK opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.63. Cushman & Wakefield has a 12 month low of $8.96 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of Cushman & Wakefield stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 31,552 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

