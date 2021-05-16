$4.62 EPS Expected for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) to post $4.62 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for RenaissanceRe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.98 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.01. RenaissanceRe reported earnings per share of $4.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will report full year earnings of $10.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.51 to $11.30. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.88 to $18.26. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RenaissanceRe.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on RNR. TheStreet upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

NYSE RNR opened at $160.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.08. RenaissanceRe has a 12 month low of $144.03 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 15.77%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,185,000. Boston Partners grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,764,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,644,000 after purchasing an additional 398,563 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,577,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 590.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 240,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,881,000 after purchasing an additional 205,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 399,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,198,000 after acquiring an additional 171,454 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

