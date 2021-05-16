Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lowered its position in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,686 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 113 shares during the quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 19.2% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 7.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Zendesk by 11.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 24.9% during the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zendesk alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZEN opened at $135.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.35. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.01 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.65 and a fifty-two week high of $166.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

In other Zendesk news, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,797,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Elena Gomez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.30, for a total transaction of $651,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,167.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 185,872 shares of company stock worth $26,867,404. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ZEN. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zendesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.