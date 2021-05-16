Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,910,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $497,082,000 after buying an additional 691,709 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,419,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,483,000 after buying an additional 1,564,216 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,282,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,560,000 after buying an additional 20,330 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the fourth quarter worth about $147,637,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,122,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after purchasing an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $48.54 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.22 and a twelve month high of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.19 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.54. Ingersoll Rand had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 3.97%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,832 shares in the company, valued at $3,441,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Industrial Technologies and Services; Precision and Science Technologies; Specialty Vehicle Technologies; and High Pressure Solutions segments.

