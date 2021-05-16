BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (DMB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DMB) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.053 per share on Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $14.81 on Friday. BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $15.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.19.
BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
See Also: Yield Curve
Receive News & Ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNY Mellon Municipal Bond Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.