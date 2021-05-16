Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,967 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned 0.07% of Quidel worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Quidel by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after buying an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Quidel by 163.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $466,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Quidel during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Quidel by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

In other Quidel news, Director Charles P. Slacik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.26, for a total value of $113,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,001.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 27,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,220,705 in the last three months. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ QDEL opened at $118.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.48. Quidel Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a net margin of 36.91% and a return on equity of 63.31%. The company had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

