Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 7,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.32. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

