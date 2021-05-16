State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LOPE opened at $95.63 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.64 and a 12-month high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $3,258,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,707,246.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

