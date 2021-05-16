Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 2,650 Shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) by 60.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWH opened at $27.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.78. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $19.44 and a 12-month high of $27.90.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

