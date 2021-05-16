Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Qualys by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,187 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Truist raised their price target on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Needham & Company LLC lowered Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $99.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.85. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.65 and a 12-month high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

