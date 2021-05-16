Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases Shares of 29,082 CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 29,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in CoreLogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,375,000 after purchasing an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $193,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $1,288,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of CoreLogic in the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Get CoreLogic alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CoreLogic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

CLGX opened at $79.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.77 and a fifty-two week high of $90.70.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $422.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.52 million. CoreLogic had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoreLogic Profile

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX).

Receive News & Ratings for CoreLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.