Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Given New $117.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on JACK. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Jack in the Box to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $120.19.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $118.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.69. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. Jack in the Box’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,296,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

