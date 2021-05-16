II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of II-VI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of II-VI from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. II-VI presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.89.

Shares of IIVI opened at $63.67 on Thursday. II-VI has a 1-year low of $36.04 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.95 and a 200 day moving average of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.77, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.86, for a total value of $610,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 397,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,530,288.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,500 shares of company stock worth $2,082,840. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in II-VI by 822.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,661 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in II-VI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,658,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in II-VI by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $894,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in II-VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $769,000. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

