Needham & Company LLC Raises Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $22.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grid Dynamics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.91. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $16.96.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Grid Dynamics will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Stan Klimoff sold 9,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $141,778.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,174.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Max Martynov sold 3,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $52,126.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 234,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,172,475.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,062 shares of company stock worth $294,933 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth $39,000. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 679.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services for Fortune 1000 corporations in the United States, and Central and Eastern European countries. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

