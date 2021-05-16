Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NEMTF shares. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Commerzbank raised shares of Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $74.69 on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $74.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.15.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

