Aegis Begins Coverage on Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC)

Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTEC opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. Greenland Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $26.42.

Greenland Technologies (NASDAQ:GTEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $23.90 million for the quarter. Greenland Technologies had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 7.41%.

In other news, Director Peter Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total value of $610,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,525. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $349,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Greenland Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greenland Technologies

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures transmission and drivetrain systems for material handling machineries and electric vehicles, and electric industrial vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers transmission products for forklift trucks that are used in manufacturing and logistic applications, such as factories, workshops, warehouses, fulfillment centers, shipyards, and seaports.

