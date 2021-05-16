Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Price Target at $30.86

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.86.

Several analysts recently commented on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. BTIG Research raised Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Prothena stock opened at $22.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.67. Prothena has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 13,615.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Prothena news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 44,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $934,620.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,540 shares in the company, valued at $192,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Prothena in the first quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

