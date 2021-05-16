SoMee.Social Market Capitalization Hits $14.99 Million (ONG)

SoMee.Social (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. Over the last week, SoMee.Social has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SoMee.Social coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000202 BTC on major exchanges. SoMee.Social has a total market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $246,284.00 worth of SoMee.Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $554.73 or 0.01121933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00114208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065184 BTC.

SoMee.Social Coin Profile

ONG is a coin. Its genesis date was June 17th, 2017. SoMee.Social’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,900 coins. SoMee.Social’s official Twitter account is @OneName_Global . The official website for SoMee.Social is somee.social . The official message board for SoMee.Social is medium.com/@onG.Social . The Reddit community for SoMee.Social is /r/onG_social and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

Buying and Selling SoMee.Social

