Suretly (SUR) Trading Down 34.3% Over Last 7 Days

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. During the last seven days, Suretly has traded down 34.3% against the dollar. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000542 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $63,082.79 and $2,318.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Suretly alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $554.73 or 0.01121933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00114208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065184 BTC.

About Suretly

SUR is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Suretly’s official website is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Suretly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Suretly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Suretly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “SURUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Suretly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Suretly and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.