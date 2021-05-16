Humanscape Price Tops $0.14 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $71.63 million and $12,786.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000276 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.25 or 0.00089494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003515 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.18 or 0.00020587 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $554.73 or 0.01121933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00065333 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.47 or 0.00114208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00065184 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 524,009,285 coins. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.