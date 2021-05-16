Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $23.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $4.77.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Tilray from $24.20 to $30.25 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Tilray from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Tilray from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Tilray in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Tilray in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.20.

Tilray stock opened at $13.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 3.12. Tilray has a 1-year low of $4.41 and a 1-year high of $67.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.75.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 92.70% and a negative net margin of 242.60%. The firm had revenue of $56.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.55 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Carl A. Merton sold 89,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $1,318,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,506,136.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Tilray by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,973,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,599,000 after buying an additional 507,725 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Tilray by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,498,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,800,000 after buying an additional 300,700 shares in the last quarter. Founders Fund V Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,008,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Tilray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Tilray by 155.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 289,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,576,000 after buying an additional 175,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

