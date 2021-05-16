Truist Lowers Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) Price Target to $29.00

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) had its price objective reduced by Truist from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PSNL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Personalis from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Personalis has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Get Personalis alerts:

PSNL stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. Personalis has a 1 year low of $10.09 and a 1 year high of $53.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.17. The firm has a market cap of $866.74 million, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.71.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 45.13% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard Chen sold 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $30,204.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,063.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total transaction of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,943 shares of company stock worth $1,232,951. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $338,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Personalis in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,036,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Personalis by 97.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,920,000 after buying an additional 268,500 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 13.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,090,000 after buying an additional 149,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Personalis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 217,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,951,000 after buying an additional 20,156 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

See Also: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.