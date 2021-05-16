Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) Price Target Raised to $13.00

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Rattler Midstream from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Rattler Midstream from $81.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Rattler Midstream from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rattler Midstream has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.78.

Rattler Midstream stock opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.47.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Rattler Midstream had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 8.53%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rattler Midstream will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Rattler Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RTLR. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Rattler Midstream by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at $8,124,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rattler Midstream by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 413,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after buying an additional 59,921 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39,240 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Rattler Midstream by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.99% of the company’s stock.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Rattler Midstream LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream and energy-related infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company operates in two segments, Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. It provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

