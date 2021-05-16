Evercore ISI Upgrades CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to “Outperform”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRSP. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet cut shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $161.82.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $106.64 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day moving average is $137.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 2.37. CRISPR Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $54.86 and a twelve month high of $220.20.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 273.10% and a negative return on equity of 20.72%. As a group, analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $4,020,606.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,564,813.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

