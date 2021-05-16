Needham & Company LLC Lowers SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Price Target to $22.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its price objective cut by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

SVMK has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of SVMK opened at $18.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.63. SVMK has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.93 and a beta of 1.39.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). SVMK had a negative return on equity of 29.97% and a negative net margin of 26.35%. The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SVMK will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana L. Evan sold 12,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $276,630.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,597 shares of company stock worth $1,296,029 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVMK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SVMK during the first quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in SVMK by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 192,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,253,000 after purchasing an additional 30,947 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in SVMK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,819,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in SVMK by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 288,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,133 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Company Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

