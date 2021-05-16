Chevron Co. (CVX) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 1.34 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29.

Chevron has increased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 34 consecutive years. Chevron has a dividend payout ratio of 94.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chevron to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 167.0%.

Shares of CVX opened at $109.47 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.36. Chevron has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist upped their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Chevron from $113.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Chevron from $108.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

