MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
NYSE:MIN opened at $3.70 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile
