MFS Intermediate Income Trust (MIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 18th

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

NYSE:MIN opened at $3.70 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $3.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.