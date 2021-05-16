Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on May 28th

Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1252 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th.

Gladstone Commercial has raised its dividend by 0.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Gladstone Commercial has a dividend payout ratio of -15,000.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Commercial to earn $1.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

GOOD opened at $20.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.88. Gladstone Commercial has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $759.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.33 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.98, a quick ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GOOD shares. Aegis started coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.