voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.82 million-$7.24 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.02 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of voxeljet in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VJET opened at $12.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.59. The stock has a market cap of $76.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.46. voxeljet has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.08). voxeljet had a negative return on equity of 50.27% and a negative net margin of 66.70%. The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter.

About voxeljet

voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.

