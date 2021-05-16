Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Casper Sleep updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

CSPR stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $394.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.

In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 in the last three months.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Casper Sleep from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

