Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.46 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Casper Sleep updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.
CSPR stock opened at $9.52 on Friday. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $5.53 and a twelve month high of $10.97. The company has a market capitalization of $394.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.57.
In other Casper Sleep news, CEO Philip Krim sold 50,816 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $366,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,046,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,758,797.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Parikh sold 120,000 shares of Casper Sleep stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.22, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,111,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,024,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,486,957 in the last three months.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
