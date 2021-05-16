Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.21 EPS

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Haemonetics updated its FY 2022 guidance to 2.600-3.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.60-3.00 EPS.

NYSE:HAE opened at $56.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.99 and a 200 day moving average of $111.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25.

HAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their target price on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $91.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Haemonetics from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.29.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

