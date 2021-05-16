Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) SVP Acquires $11,050.00 in Stock

Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) SVP Daniel Beckman acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.00 per share, with a total value of $11,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of TY stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. Tri-Continental Co. has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Tri-Continental in the first quarter valued at $55,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tri-Continental

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

