Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. Casey’s General Stores posted earnings per share of $1.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 59.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will report full year earnings of $7.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.87 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Casey’s General Stores.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

CASY opened at $223.84 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $142.07 and a 1-year high of $229.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $220.40 and a 200-day moving average of $197.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 19.15%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

