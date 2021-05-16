Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post $0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.18. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMPH. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.33.

Shares of NASDAQ AMPH opened at $19.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.58. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $16.91 and a 52-week high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.86. The company has a market cap of $951.27 million, a PE ratio of 142.64 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total value of $566,381.53. Also, EVP Yakob Liawatidewi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,950.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,365 shares of company stock worth $1,636,369. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $1,024,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 866.7% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

