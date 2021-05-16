GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $32.63 Million

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. During the last seven days, GameCredits has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a total market capitalization of $32.63 million and $594,292.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $321.24 or 0.00648839 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00009009 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000166 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002591 BTC.

About GameCredits

GameCredits is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 139,440,540 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

GameCredits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

