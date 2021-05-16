Citadel (CTL) Market Cap Tops $103,286.36

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 16th. Citadel has a market capitalization of $103,286.36 and approximately $26.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Citadel has traded down 26.3% against the dollar. One Citadel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Citadel

Citadel (CTL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Citadel using one of the exchanges listed above.

