Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. Invests $107,000 in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,164,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $442,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Finally, Wolfswood Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Liberty Media Acquisition stock opened at $10.51 on Friday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $14.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.77.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

