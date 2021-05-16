Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

FOE has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ferro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Gabelli lowered Ferro from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $21.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -363.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro has a 12 month low of $10.22 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.87 million. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mark Hugo Duesenberg sold 15,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $243,517.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 243,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,738,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter T. Thomas sold 11,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total value of $175,012.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 858,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,275,085.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ferro in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

