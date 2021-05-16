Beaumont Financial Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,030 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 70.4% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total value of $5,992,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,530,796.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,903.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,883,380. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Coca-Cola from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.69.

KO stock opened at $54.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.78. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $55.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 41.37%. The firm had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

