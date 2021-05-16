Nokia (NYSE:NOK) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of Nokia (NYSE:NOK) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NOK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nokia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, SEB Equities raised shares of Nokia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.75.

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.90 on Thursday. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.21 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.75.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Nokia had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nokia will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nokia during the 1st quarter worth $9,420,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 627.5% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 573,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 494,694 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Nokia by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,395,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 785,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Nokia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Corporation provides mobile and fixed network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. It focuses on mobile radio including macro radio, small cells, and cloud native radio solutions for communications service providers and enterprises; and provides network planning and optimization, network implementation, and systems integration, as well as company-wide managed services.

